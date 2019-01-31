Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Limited participant again
Zuerlein (foot) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It's unknown how rigorous the session was, but Friday will mark Zuerlein's biggest test to date with his strained left plant foot. As he's noted, he'll fit in his most kicking reps in advance of Super Bowl LIII at Friday's session, so his listing on the Rams' final injury report will be telling for his availability.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge 2019 top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...