Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Limited participant again

Zuerlein (foot) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

It's unknown how rigorous the session was, but Friday will mark Zuerlein's biggest test to date with his strained left plant foot. As he's noted, he'll fit in his most kicking reps in advance of Super Bowl LIII at Friday's session, so his listing on the Rams' final injury report will be telling for his availability.

