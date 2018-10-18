Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Logs back-to-back full practices
Zuerlein turned in back-to-back full practices Wednesday and Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It's been an interesting few days for Zuerlein. On Tuesday, his replacement the previous two games (Cairo Santos) was released, paving the way for Zuerlein to return. Coach Sean McVay proceeded to clear him Wednesday, only for Zuerlein himself to tell Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site that he wants to get through the week without a setback before he'll be confident in his right leg. However, McVay told Hammond on Thursday that Zuerlein is "fine" and "kicking," putting to rest whether he'll be available Sunday at San Francisco.
