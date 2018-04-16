Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Making progress
Rams coach Sean McVay said Zuerlein is making good progress in his recovery from December back surgery, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
McVay doesn't expect to have a detailed update until the beginning of OTAs, but he presumably still expects Zuerlein to be ready for the start of the season, as relayed back in February. An elite kicker in both fantasy and real-life terms last year, Zuerlein connected on 38 of 40 field-goal attempts in 14 games, going 12 of 12 from 40-49 yards and six of seven from 50-plus.
