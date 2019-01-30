Rams' Greg Zuerlein: May be limited in practice

Rams coach Sean McVay reiterated Wednesday that Zuerlein (foot) will be ready for the Super Bowl, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

McVay did say the Rams will be smart about Zuerlein's workload in practice, hoping to avoid any aggravation of the injury in his plant foot. The veteran kicker had no problem playing through the ailment in the NFC Championship Game, with his 48-yard field goal sending the contest to overtime and his 57-yarder then ending the Saints' season.