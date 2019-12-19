Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Misses another practice
Zuerlein (quadriceps) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Zuerlein has been sidelined this week while rehabbing a strained quadriceps. The development has spurred the Rams to explore other options, as coach Sean McVay told Thiry on Monday. To date, though, the team hasn't added another kicker to the 53-man roster or practice squad, so Zuerlein remains the top in-house option to handle such duties Saturday in San Francisco.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...