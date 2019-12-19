Play

Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Misses another practice

Zuerlein (quadriceps) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Zuerlein has been sidelined this week while rehabbing a strained quadriceps. The development has spurred the Rams to explore other options, as coach Sean McVay told Thiry on Monday. To date, though, the team hasn't added another kicker to the 53-man roster or practice squad, so Zuerlein remains the top in-house option to handle such duties Saturday in San Francisco.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories