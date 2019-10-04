Play

Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Misses game-winning kick

Zuerlein connected on three field-goal attempts before missing a potential game-winning kick during Thursday's 30-29 loss to Seattle.

While the missed kick was a huge blow for the Rams, Zuerlein's fantasy owners received another solid point total from their go-to kicker. Keep rolling out "Greg the Leg" confidently, and especially with Los Angeles' offense failing to turn as many drives in touchdowns through the first five games of 2019.

