Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Misses kick versus Browns

Zuerlein made two of his three field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 20-13 victory over the Browns.

Zuerlein made good from 53 and 37 yards, but went wide right on a 48-yard attempt during the second quarter. Although he's now missed two kicks through three games, his 29 points still give him excellent fantasy value.

