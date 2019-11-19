Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Nails everything Sunday

Zuerlein connected on a 38-yard field goal and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.

Zuerlein's been unusually shaky this year, as he made 18 of 23 tries (78 percent) -- his worst conversion rate since 2015. The 31-year-old has yet to miss an extra point, though, and he's drilled everything under 40 yards over the last two seasons. Zuerlein and the Rams will take on a strong Baltimore defense in Week 12.