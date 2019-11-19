Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Nails everything Sunday
Zuerlein connected on a 38-yard field goal and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.
Zuerlein's been unusually shaky this year, as he made 18 of 23 tries (78 percent) -- his worst conversion rate since 2015. The 31-year-old has yet to miss an extra point, though, and he's drilled everything under 40 yards over the last two seasons. Zuerlein and the Rams will take on a strong Baltimore defense in Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Best Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Waivers: Starting options?
Another week, another couple of new names at running back to target. However, this week's options...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.