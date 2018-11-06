Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Nails two field goals in loss
Zuerlein connected on two of three field-goal attempts and hit all three of his extra-point kicks during Sunday' 45-35 loss to New Orleans.
Zuerlein's missed field goal was from 51 yards and his second failed attempt of the season. He still had a productive fantasy day, and with the Rams continuing to score in bunches, the veteran kicker projects to remain a solid asset in all formats.
