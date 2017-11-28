Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Nets 14 points

Zuerlein converted four of five field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to 14 points in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.

Zuerlein's only miss came from 63 yards as the first half expired. Following last week's one-point outing, the league's leading scorer certainly bounced back well.

