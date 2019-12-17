Play

Rams' Greg Zuerlein: No field-goal attempts in loss

Zuerlein connected on his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 44-21 loss to Dallas.

The Cowboys got ahead in the second quarter and took Zuerlein out of the game before halftime. It was a disappointing fantasy showing for the veteran, and obviously, at the wrong time of the season. Unfortunately, a road date with the 49ers in Week 16 doesn't project as a favorable setup, either.

