Rams' Greg Zuerlein: No field-goal attempts Sunday

Zuerlein did not attempt a field goal but made all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 43-35 loss to the Eagles.

Zuerlein's five points gave him just his fifth single-digit performance of the campaign. Although the Rams have a tough matchup in Seattle this Sunday, Zuerlein's league-leading point tally suggests he's due for a rebound.

