Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Not expected to go on IR
Zuerlein (groin) is not expected to be placed on injured reserve at this point, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Rams could ultimately decide to place Zuerlein on injured reserve at some point if his health does not improve, but the early indication is that his setback is not a long-term injury. The Rams do have at least mild concern about Zuerlein's setback though, as the team is expected to re-sign fellow kicker Sam Ficken at some point this week.
