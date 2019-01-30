Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Officially limited Wednesday

Zuerlein (foot) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

After logging no practice reps last week, Zuerlein has made some progress with his sprained left foot, albeit during a walk-through Wednesday. Prior to the session, coach Sean McVay noted Zuerlein will be available for Super Bowl LIII, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. That said, it remains to be seen if Zuerlein will be cleared by week's end or when the Rams release their list of inactives at approximately 5 PM ET on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories