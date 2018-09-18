Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Out 'at least a few weeks'
According to head coach Sean McVay, Zuerlien (groin) will be out 'at least a few weeks', Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Zuerlein injured his groin early in Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, forcing punter Johnny Hekker into an emergency placekicking role. Hekker hit his only try from 20 yards out, but will not be tasked with kicking responsibilities any longer after the Rams signed Sam Ficken on Monday. Zuerlein, who was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection last season, will presumably reattain his starting kicking duties once his groin is healed.
