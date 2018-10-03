Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Out for at least one more week

Zuerlein (groin) will not return for Sunday's game in Seattle, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Coach Sean McVay mentioned it as a possibility last week, but it turns out Zuerlein will be held out for at least one more game. Cairo Santos will fill in after being signed to replace Sam Ficken.

