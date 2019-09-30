Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Perfect against Bucs

Zuerlein connected on both field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay.

The opportunities continue to pile up for Zuerlein, and he's now hit nine of 11 field-goal attempts through four games. More importantly for fantasy purposes, he's also posted a serviceable point total in each of the first four weeks. He projects to remain a high-floor, high-ceiling kicker.