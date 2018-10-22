Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Perfect in return to action

Zuerlein hit all three of his field-goal attempts and each of his four extra-point kicks during Sunday's 39-10 win over San Francisco.

These were Zuerlein's first kicks since Week 1 after missing five games with a groin injury, so it's encouraging to see him finish the day in perfect fashion. Now that he's healthy, Zuerlein projects to return high-end numbers for fantasy owners. The Rams are leading the NFL in yards per game and rank third in scoring, so it's a cushy set up for the veteran kicker.