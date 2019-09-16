Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Perfect in win over Saints

Zuerlein converted on both field goals and all three extra points in Sunday's win over the Saints.

Zuerlein wasn't truly tested in this outing, as his field goals came from 24 and 22 yards -- shorter than the extra points. He has now made five of six field goals and all six extra points, and he'll look to continue that success against the Browns in Week 3.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories