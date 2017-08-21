Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Perfect through two preseason games
Zuerlein has converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point kicks through the first two games of the preseason.
Zuerlein inked a three-year contract to stick with the Rams in March, so he has a firm grasp on the kicker job heading into the season. Travis Coons is also battling for the job, but all his work has been limited to the fourth quarter so far in the preseason. Additionally, Coons is also competing for the punting job with Johnny Hekker, so the former Browns specialist may only be in camp to keep the incumbents on their toes.
