Play

Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Piles up 14 points in blowout

Zuerlein converted three field goals and all five of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

Zuerlein's perfect day was a nice kick-start to the season, but more importantly for his fantasy value, the Rams' offense showcased the ability to move the football and sustain drives. There will be tougher matchups ahead, and Zuerlein is far from a set-and-forget kicker, but he has the potential to earn that status over the coming weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories