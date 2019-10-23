Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Posts season high

Zuerlein made three of four field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Falcons.

Zuerlein hit the left upright to miss his first attempt, but followed that disappointment by nailing kicks from 55, 25 and 20 yards. With four extra points to boot, Zuerlein's 13 total points marked a season high. Through seven games, his 64 points now rank third league-wide.