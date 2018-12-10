Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Provides only offense

Zuerlein connected on two of three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 15-6 loss to Chicago.

The Rams never found their offensive footing against the Bears, and Zuerlein had his worst fantasy showing since returning from a groin injury in Week 7. A date with the Eagles is up next, so look for the veteran kicker to rebound with Philadelphia showing signs of weakness against playoff-caliber teams of late.

