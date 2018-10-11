Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Puts in limited practice
Zuerlein (groin) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Zuerlein had been labeled a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, with coach Sean McVay stating the same day that the kicker is probably another week away from playing. While McVay's comment likely still holds true, Zuerlein's advancement to limited participation tentatively keeps a sliver of hope alive for him to return to action Sunday against the Broncos. If Zuerlein is forced to miss a fourth straight contest with the groin injury, Cairo Santos would serve as the Rams' kicker.
