Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Puts team on his back
Zuerlein was perfect during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Saints. He connected on both extra-point kicks and all four field-goal attempts, including the game-tying kick from 48 yards and the game-clincher from 57 yards.
Considering the hostile road environment at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and what was on the line for the Rams, Zuerlein's kicking performance Sunday ranks among the best of all time. He's now hit seven of eight field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point kicks during the playoffs, and he'll probably need to remain clutch for Los Angeles to have a shot at hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...