Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Puts team on his back

Zuerlein was perfect during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Saints. He connected on both extra-point kicks and all four field-goal attempts, including the game-tying kick from 48 yards and the game-clincher from 57 yards.

Considering the hostile road environment at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and what was on the line for the Rams, Zuerlein's kicking performance Sunday ranks among the best of all time. He's now hit seven of eight field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point kicks during the playoffs, and he'll probably need to remain clutch for Los Angeles to have a shot at hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.