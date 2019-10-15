Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Quiet in loss to 49ers
Zuerlein didn't attempt a field goal and connected on his lone extra-point kick during Sunday's 20-7 loss to San Francisco.
Los Angeles totaled just 157 yards and generated only 10 first downs Sunday, so the blame for Zuerlein's poor fantasy showing hardly lands on his shoulders. It's probably best viewed as a blip on the radar, though. Favorable matchups against Atlanta and Cincinnati are up next, and Zuerlein posted solid numbers through his first five games of the season.
