Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Registers 15 points
Zuerlein converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries en route to 15 points in Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.
Zuerlein and the Rams offense have worked hand in hand thus far, allowing both he and the team to rank first in scoring league-wide. With just one missed kick all season, Zuerlein is averaging a remarkable 12.4 points per game.
More News
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits four field goals in blowout win•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Bounces back in Week 6•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Misses first field goal of 2017•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Historic showing against Cowboys•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Totals 11 points in high-scoring win•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Piles up 14 points in blowout•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...