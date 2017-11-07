Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Registers 15 points

Zuerlein converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries en route to 15 points in Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.

Zuerlein and the Rams offense have worked hand in hand thus far, allowing both he and the team to rank first in scoring league-wide. With just one missed kick all season, Zuerlein is averaging a remarkable 12.4 points per game.