Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Removed from injury report
Zuerlein (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for the Super Bowl, WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports.
The Rams have scaled back their kicker's reps during practice, but there was never any real doubt about his availability for Sunday. Zuerlein played through the injury in his plant foot during the NFC Championship Game, converting field goals from 48 and 57 yards to tie and then win the game.
