Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Returns to double figures

Zuerlein made field goals from 36 and 31 yards in Sunday's 42-7 win over the Seahawks, but missed one of his five extra-point tries.

Zuerlein's two missed PATs this season have occurred over the past three games, giving him something to fine tune as he prepares for the playoffs. Despite those miscues, his 158 total points still comfortably lead the league.

