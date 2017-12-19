Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Returns to double figures
Zuerlein made field goals from 36 and 31 yards in Sunday's 42-7 win over the Seahawks, but missed one of his five extra-point tries.
Zuerlein's two missed PATs this season have occurred over the past three games, giving him something to fine tune as he prepares for the playoffs. Despite those miscues, his 158 total points still comfortably lead the league.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.