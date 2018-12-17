Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Returns to form against Eagles

Zuerlein hit all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks during Sunday's 30-23 loss to Philadelphia.

After a season-worst showing against Chicago last week, it was encouraging to see Zuerlein bounce back against the Eagles. He's now connected on 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and hit 23 extra points since returning from a groin injury in Week 7. Look for the veteran to finish the 2018 regular season strong with favorable matchups against Arizona and San Francisco on deck.

