Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Scores 15 points again
Zuerlein converted all four of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries en route to 15 points in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans.
Zuerlein continues to be an outstanding fantasy asset, as he's now tallied 15 points in three straight games. The league's leading scorer, Zuerlein boasts 23 more points than the next closest kicker.
