Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Sharp in Week 10 win

Zuerlein hit all three of his field-goal attempts and extra-point kicks during Sunday's 36-31 win over the Seahawks.

It was business as usual for the veteran Sunday. Zuerlein has now connected on 14 of 16 field-goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point kicks through five games, and with Los Angeles continuing to score in bunches, he projects to remain a go-to fantasy option.