Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Solid in win over Carolina

Zuerlein connected on three of four field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers.

The Rams leaned on their veteran kicker Sunday, and other than an uncharacteristic miss from 41 yards out, Zuerlein answered the call. Head coach Sean McVay has confidence in Zuerlein, and Los Angeles projects to once again score in bunches and provide its kicker a lot of opportunities. It's a cushy fantasy set up.