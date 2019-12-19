Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Status in question for Saturday

The Rams expect Zuerlein (quadriceps) to suit up Saturday at San Francisco, but he'll attempt kicks Friday to determine his availability, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Zuerlein hasn't logged a practice rep this week due to a quad strain. Friday's test should reveal whether or not he'll be available Saturday evening, but coach Sean McVay hinted the Rams have a contingency in place in the event Zuerlein is sidelined. If that comes to pass, the Rams likely will sign Brett Maher to the 53-man roster after he had a tryout with the team, per Field Yates of ESPN.