Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Taking cautious approach

Zuerlein (groin) cautioned Wednesday that he still needs to make it through the week of practice and see how he feels, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams left no doubt about their expectation of a Week 7 return when they released Cairo Santos on Tuesday. Coach Sean McVay then said Zuerlein has been cleared for Sunday's game at San Francisco, but the kicker sounded a bit more hesitant when talking with the media after Wednesday's walkthrough practice. A successful practice Thursday would ease any lingering concerns.