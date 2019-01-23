Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Tending to left foot injury

Zuerlein was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a left foot injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams are in the Super Bowl because of Zuerlein's right foot, but his plant foot is afflicting him ahead of the biggest game of his career. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Zuerlein was donning a boot on that foot Monday. While somewhat worrisome, coach Sean McVay doesn't believe Zuerlein or any other Ram will be impacted in two Sundays, saying, "We don't anticipate anybody really missing any time."