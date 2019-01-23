Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Tending to left foot injury
Zuerlein was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a left foot injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
The Rams are in the Super Bowl because of Zuerlein's right foot, but his plant foot is afflicting him ahead of the biggest game of his career. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Zuerlein was donning a boot on that foot Monday. While somewhat worrisome, coach Sean McVay doesn't believe Zuerlein or any other Ram will be impacted in two Sundays, saying, "We don't anticipate anybody really missing any time."
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...