Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Totals 11 points in high-scoring win

Zuerlein connected on both his field-goal attempts and converted five extra-point kicks during Thursday's 41-39 win over San Francisco.

With the Rams offense showcasing the ability to move the ball and put points on the scoreboard, Zuerlein's fantasy value is on the rise. Of course, he's also helped his cause by hitting all seven of his field-goal attempts and converting each of his 12 extra-point kicks through three games. The Rams have a favorable matchup against the Cowboys on deck in Week 4, too.