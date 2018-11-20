Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Turns in another strong showing

Zuerlein hit both his field-goal attempts and six of seven extra-point kicks during Monday's 54-51 win over Kansas City.

The veteran kicker is putting up fantasy points like clockwork, as he's now connected on 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and 17 of 18 extra-point kicks through five games since returning from a groin injury in Week 7. Zuerlein is positioned to finish the season strong and should be considered a high-end option following Los Angeles' Week 12 bye.