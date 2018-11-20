Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Turns in another strong showing
Zuerlein hit both his field-goal attempts and six of seven extra-point kicks during Monday's 54-51 win over Kansas City.
The veteran kicker is putting up fantasy points like clockwork, as he's now connected on 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and 17 of 18 extra-point kicks through five games since returning from a groin injury in Week 7. Zuerlein is positioned to finish the season strong and should be considered a high-end option following Los Angeles' Week 12 bye.
More News
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Sharp in Week 10 win•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Nails two field goals in loss•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits both field goals against Green Bay•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Perfect in return to action•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Ready for return•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Logs back-to-back full practices•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...