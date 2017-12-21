Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Undergoing back surgery Thursday
Zuerlein is scheduled to undergo back surgery Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Rams didn't reveal their hand until Wednesday evening, placing Zuerlein on injured reserve and signing kicker Sam Ficken in a corresponding move. Shortly thereafter, head coach Sean McVay said Zuerlein has been dealing with a back injury all season, per Bonsignore, and it finally flared up Saturday night when he "slept on it funny." Zuerlein gutted it out Sunday in Seattle, striking true on both field goal attempts and four of five extra-point tries. However, the pain has been too much in the meantime, so the decision was made to end his campaign.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...