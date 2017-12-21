Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Undergoing back surgery Thursday

Zuerlein is scheduled to undergo back surgery Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Rams didn't reveal their hand until Wednesday evening, placing Zuerlein on injured reserve and signing kicker Sam Ficken in a corresponding move. Shortly thereafter, head coach Sean McVay said Zuerlein has been dealing with a back injury all season, per Bonsignore, and it finally flared up Saturday night when he "slept on it funny." Zuerlein gutted it out Sunday in Seattle, striking true on both field goal attempts and four of five extra-point tries. However, the pain has been too much in the meantime, so the decision was made to end his campaign.