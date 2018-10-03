Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Will miss one more week
Zuerlein (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Zuerlein could return from a two-game absence and play in Week 5, but after re-evaluating the matter, the team decided the prudent move was to hold the kicker out for a another contest. Sam Ficken was released earlier this week after performing ineffectively in Zuerlein's stead, so kicking duties will now fall to Cairo Santos in Week 5. The Rams signed the former Chiefs and Bears kicker on Tuesday.
