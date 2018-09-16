Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Won't return to game

Zuerlein (groin) won't return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

In Zuerlein's absence, punter Johnny Hekker took over the team's kicking duties Sunday. Look for the Rams, as well as a couple of other NFL teams that dealt with kicker issues in Week 2, to look into free agents in the coming days. Available options include, Kai Forbath, Dan Bailey, Cairo Santos, Roberto Aguayo, and former Giorgio Tavecchio.

More News
Our Latest Stories