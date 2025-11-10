Mevis knocked down all six of his extra-point attempts in the Rams' 42-26 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Mevis was elevated from the practice squad Saturday to handle kicking duties after the Rams elected to make Joshua Karty inactive for the contest due to his struggles in the first half of the season. Though the Rams didn't turn to Mevis for any high-pressure kicks in his NFL debut, the 23-year-old converted on his six extra-point attempts without issue. Though Karty remains on the 53-man roster, Mevis is likely to get elevated from the practice squad once again to kick for the Rams in next Sunday's home game versus the Seahawks.