Mevis converted all six of his extra-point attempts in the Rams' win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Mevis was elevated from the practice squad Saturday to handle kicking duties after Joshua Karty struggled his way through the first half of the season. Mevis didn't attempt a field-goal try versus San Francisco, but he had a successful NFL debut, making all six of his PATs. Mevis figures to again handle kicking duties for the Rams next Sunday against Seattle.