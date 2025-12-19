Mevis made three of four field-goal attempts and all four PAT tries in Thursday's 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Mevis didn't make a kick longer than 41 yards, and he missed from 48 yards with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 30-30. His first miss in seven games as a member of the Rams proved to be costly. Mevis should maintain a decent fantasy floor thanks to the scoring opportunities provided by the Rams' elite offense, but he lacks the mix of power and accuracy possessed by the NFL's top kickers. Up next for the Rams is a Week 17 trip to Atlanta on MNF.