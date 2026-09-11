Mevis made his lone extra-point try and didn't attempt any field goals Thursday in a Week 1 loss to San Francisco.

The Rams' offense was held in check by a spirited San Francisco defense, and Mevis' only opportunity to kick came following Los Angeles' lone touchdown early in the second quarter. Mevis also didn't see a ton of FG tries during his rookie campaign last year, but that was largely because Los Angeles was so adept at getting into the end zone -- he went 12-for-13 on field-goal attempts and 39-for-39 on PAT tries across nine regular-season games. The Rams' offense figures to be much more productive most weeks, so Mevis should see more frequent scoring opportunities moving forward.