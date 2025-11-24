Mevis converted both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra points in Los Angeles' 34-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

It was Mevis' third straight game serving as the Rams' kicker, but he got his first attempt at a field goal against the Bucs, and Mevis was successful 40 and 52 yards. Through three games, Mevis has made all 15 of his kicks, including 13 extra points. He's one of the premier fantasy kickers in this high-powered Los Angeles offense.