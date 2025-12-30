Mevis made his lone field-goal attempt and connected on all three of his extra-point tries during the Rams' 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Monday.

The Rams offense was held scoreless in the first half, but Mevis put his team on the board with a 35-yard field goal early in the third quarter. Since joining the Rams in Week 10, he has gone 9-for-10 on field-goal attempts and 35-for-35 on extra-point tries. Per Stu, head coach Sean McVay relayed after Monday's loss that the Rams' healthy starters will play against the Cardinals on Sunday, so Mevis' fantasy floor will remain somewhat elevated in Week 18.