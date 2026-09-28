Mevis went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made both of his PATs during Sunday night's 30-26 loss to the Broncos.

Mevis only had one field-goal try through two weeks, which he missed, but he was far more busy in Week 3. The kicker made field goals from 36, 35 and 40 yards in the second quarter before later adding a 48-yard make in the fourth quarter. Mevis has yet to attempt a field goal from 50-plus yards this season, and he only had one such attempt in 2025, so he doesn't have the same ceiling as other kickers from a fantasy perspective.