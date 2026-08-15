Rams' Harrison Mevis: Nails four kicks in preseason win

Mevis made both of his field-goal attempts and each of his two extra-point tries during the Rams' 20-12 win over the Chiefs in Saturday's preseason game.

Mevis connected on field goals from 25 and 40 yards in the first half before tacking on the extra point following the Rams' two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He took over as the Rams' starting kicker in November and made the most of his opportunity, connecting on 18 of 19 field-goal attempts and all 48 of his extra-point tries over the team's final 12 games of 2025 (including three playoff games). Mevis is the only kicker on the Rams' 90-man training camp squad, and that shouldn't change once the roster trims down to 53 players before the start of the regular season.