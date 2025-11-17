Mevis did not attempt a field goal and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 21-19 win over the Seahawks.

Mevis was once again unable to try a field goal in Week 11, marking the second consecutive game that he's failed to do so as the Rams' kicker. The 23-year-old has been operating ahead of Joshua Karty with Los Angeles, and Mevis can be elevated one more time before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster. Mevis has done nothing to lose the job to this point, making all nine of his extra-point tries over two contests.